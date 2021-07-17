Short Interest in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Rises By 115.4%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. 147,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,622. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

