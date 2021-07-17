Short Interest in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Rises By 115.4%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. 147,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,622. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
