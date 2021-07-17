Short Interest in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Declines By 56.7%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the June 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PEDEVCO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other PEDEVCO news, Director Ivar Siem sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 53,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $71,708.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,562 shares in the company, valued at $536,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,514 shares of company stock worth $229,839 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth about $190,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PED traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 129,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 316.34% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held approximately 37,068 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

