Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Grows By 78.6%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,700 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the June 15th total of 109,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 207,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In related news, Director Steven P. Novak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,410 shares in the company, valued at $133,760.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 138,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 139,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 49,937 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXSQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

OXSQ traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.84. 84,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,981. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $240.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 298.32% and a return on equity of 25.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

