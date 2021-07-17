Short Interest in OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Grows By 173.2%

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 173.2% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Taglich Brothers initiated coverage on shares of OMNIQ in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:OMQS opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48. OMNIQ has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $14.50.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Analysts predict that OMNIQ will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

