Short Interest in OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Grows By 132.3%

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 132.3% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 223.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OERLF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45. OC Oerlikon has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OERLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut OC Oerlikon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OC Oerlikon to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.