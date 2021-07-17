Short Interest in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Declines By 21.1%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. 846,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,610. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $297.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.75.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley boosted their price target on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

