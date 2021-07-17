Short Interest in Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Drops By 83.3%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Life Healthcare Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,207. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39. Life Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $7.56.
About Life Healthcare Group
