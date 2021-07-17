Short Interest in Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Drops By 83.3%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Life Healthcare Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,207. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39. Life Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $7.56.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

