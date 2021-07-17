Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Declines By 83.3%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS KNCRF remained flat at $$43.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99. Konecranes has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $48.05.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Konecranes in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

