Short Interest in Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Drops By 89.1%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IZOZF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 21,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,078. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72. Izotropic has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.31.
About Izotropic
