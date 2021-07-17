Short Interest in Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Drops By 89.1%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IZOZF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 21,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,078. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72. Izotropic has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.31.

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

