Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Grows By 137.4%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 137.4% from the June 15th total of 998,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$54.77 during trading hours on Friday. 1,823,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,716. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

