Short Interest in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Declines By 84.8%

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the June 15th total of 368,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,146. Investar has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $234.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Investar will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISTR shares. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

