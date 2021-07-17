Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Rises By 109.1%

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 355,500 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the June 15th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ICAGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. AlphaValue upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of ICAGY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

