Short Interest in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Drops By 80.8%

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the June 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE HPX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,674. HPX has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80.

Get HPX alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in HPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $964,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in HPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in HPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in HPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.