Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Expands By 127.5%

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 127.5% from the June 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henderson Land Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

OTCMKTS HLDCY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.71. 12,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,186. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Henderson Land Development has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.3996 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Henderson Land Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.