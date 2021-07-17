Short Interest in HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Drops By 80.8%

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the June 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HAVLF stock remained flat at $$0.34 on Friday. 92,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,102. HAVN Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52.

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

