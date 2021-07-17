Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Drops By 81.5%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the June 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) by 154.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,766 shares during the quarter. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.2% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 17.29% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

