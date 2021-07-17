Short Interest in Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Expands By 163.0%

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 163.0% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PDYPY shares. HSBC raised Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.08. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $71.58 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

