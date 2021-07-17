Short Interest in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Declines By 23.3%

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Five Below by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth $211,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 99.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after buying an additional 169,876 shares during the period.

Five Below stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.91. Five Below has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.81.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

