Short Interest in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Declines By 22.8%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ETON stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. 112,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,936. The firm has a market cap of $133.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.04. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.72.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

ETON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $409,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,000 shares of company stock worth $2,326,530 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 59,350 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

