Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Declines By 21.3%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 923,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 1,174,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,238.0 days.

Shares of CUYTF remained flat at $$55.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $55.61 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

