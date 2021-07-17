Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Declines By 21.3%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 923,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 1,174,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,238.0 days.
Shares of CUYTF remained flat at $$55.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $55.61 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile
