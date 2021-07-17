Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Drops By 70.0%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, CEO Yutaka Niihara sold 2,430 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $102,011.40. Over the last three months, insiders bought 72,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,229. Corporate insiders own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMMA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.48. 1,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52. Emmaus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

