Short Interest in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Grows By 191.5%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 191.5% from the June 15th total of 607,300 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 653,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

EMCORE stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a market cap of $301.70 million, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.31.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

