Short Interest in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Grows By 191.5%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 191.5% from the June 15th total of 607,300 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 653,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
EMCORE stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a market cap of $301.70 million, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.31.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.
