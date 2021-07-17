Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Expands By 75.0%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE EVG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,891. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.27. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

