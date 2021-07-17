Short Interest in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Drops By 21.1%

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 218,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Dragon Victory International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dragon Victory International alerts:

Shares of LYL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 93,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,144. Dragon Victory International has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46.

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dragon Victory International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragon Victory International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.