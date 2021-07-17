Short Interest in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Declines By 79.0%

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the June 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in DHI Group by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. 129,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,120. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on DHX. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

