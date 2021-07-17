Short Interest in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Declines By 20.6%

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after buying an additional 102,514 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,749,000 after purchasing an additional 155,841 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Crown Castle International by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.11. 734,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,898. The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.44. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $203.97.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.23.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

