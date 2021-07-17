Short Interest in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Grows By 66.7%

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at $294,382.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,877 shares of company stock worth $115,236 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Conformis during the first quarter valued at $17,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Conformis by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,882,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 668,880 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis during the first quarter valued at $3,362,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Conformis by 156.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,008,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Conformis during the first quarter valued at $2,583,000. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

CFMS stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Conformis has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

