Short Interest in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Grows By 194.3%

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 194.3% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CAO Douglas Listman sold 8,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $210,037.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $155,719.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,046.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,507 shares of company stock worth $707,938 in the last three months. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.97% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN COHN opened at $19.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $102.68 million during the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.