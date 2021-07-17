Short Interest in CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Rises By 73.7%

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CFN Enterprises stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 38,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,926. CFN Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12.
CFN Enterprises Company Profile
