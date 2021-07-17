Short Interest in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Rises By 175.0%

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MYC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,912. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

