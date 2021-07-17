Short Interest in AU Min Africa PTY, LTD. (OTCMKTS:GRYEF) Decreases By 83.3%

AU Min Africa PTY, LTD. (OTCMKTS:GRYEF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GRYEF remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 18,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,889. AU Min Africa PTY has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

About AU Min Africa PTY

AU Min Africa PTY, LTD. provides mining, exploration, development, processing, refining, and production services for precious metals, precious gems, and other minerals in South Africa and internationally. It offers its services in the areas of gold, silver, platinum (unrefined and refined), copper, diamond, amethyst, emerald, tsavorite, ruby, and palladium.

