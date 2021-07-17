Short Interest in Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Expands By 80.2%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 173.0 days.

Ampol stock remained flat at $$20.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.13. Ampol has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ampol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

