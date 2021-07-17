Short Interest in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Decreases By 22.7%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 429,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.42. 970,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,996. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.54.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

