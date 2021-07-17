Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:VOG opened at GBX 4.03 ($0.05) on Tuesday. Victoria Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.15 ($0.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £10.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.49.

About Victoria Oil & Gas

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

