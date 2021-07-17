Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 75,000 FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $240,000.

Shares of HERAU opened at $10.21 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

