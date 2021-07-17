Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $148,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $768,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $3,642,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $1,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABGI opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

