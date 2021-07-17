Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New $573,000 Investment in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 54,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCACU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

