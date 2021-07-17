Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $990,000 in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VAQC opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

