Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHACU. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000.

GHACU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

