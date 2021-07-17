Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,120,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,590,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,189,000.

NASDAQ LDHAU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. LDH Growth Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

