SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,126 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,126 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Caleres by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $14,522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Caleres by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at $1,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $878.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $512,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,046. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

