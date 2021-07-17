SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 18,142 Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Shares of MRNS opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $582.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.32. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.