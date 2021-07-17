SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.50. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.23.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 16,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,632,378.16. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $58,591.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,617,472.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,431 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.