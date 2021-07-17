SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 25,592 OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 691.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 116,393 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after buying an additional 467,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

