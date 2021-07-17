SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get SES alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGBAF. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of SGBAF opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. SES has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $525.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that SES will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SES (SGBAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.