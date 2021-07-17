Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24.53 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $62.31 million and approximately $24.53 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00040943 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00017434 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007202 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003122 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

