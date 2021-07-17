Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt cut Senior to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investec raised Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS:SNIRF opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $751.96 million, a PE ratio of -179.64 and a beta of 1.45. Senior has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

