Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Seneca Foods worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SENEA. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

SENEA stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.09 per share, for a total transaction of $101,933.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,639.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,143.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,899 shares of company stock worth $297,246. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.