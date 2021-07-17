SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEMrush currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. SEMrush has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $26.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEMrush will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter worth $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter worth $279,000. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

