Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 1,250 Shares

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total value of $136,987.50.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $141,125.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $139,087.50.

On Monday, May 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,500 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $267,350.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $136,812.50.

On Monday, June 14th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $135,175.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.58, for a total value of $136,975.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total value of $143,325.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $156,075.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $133,675.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $137,300.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.81. The company has a market capitalization of $843.75 million, a PE ratio of 63.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.32 and a 12-month high of $129.00.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 62.27%. Research analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

